A Supreme Court decision Wednesday that held government workers cannot be forced to contribute to labor unions representing them in collective bargaining was quickly met with praise by some, scorn by others.
UPLAND >> State Department of Human Services Secretary Teresa Miller visited Crozer-Chester Medical Center on Wednesday to discuss the Wolf administration’s efforts to ensure continuity of and access to treatment to combat the opioid epidemic.
SWARTHMORE>> The first heat wave of the year didn’t stop hundreds from crowding the town center of Swarthmore Saturday afternoon in a united front to protest President Donald Trump’s zero tolerance policy that separated children from their parents while illegally crossing the border together.
SPRINGFIELD >> Despite public resistance, the Springfield School Board approved a five-year contract with Holy Cross Parish to use a portion of its property to house the transportation department and district buses starting July 1.